Man found shot at Macon Rd. restaurant in Columbus

(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday night.

Police say the gunshot victim showed up at Burger King on Macon Road near Boxwood Road around 8 p.m. after being shot at another location.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he’s listed in critical condition, but expected to survive, according to police. Authorities say they are in the process of evaluating the man’s statement about how he got injured.

Our crew saw a white Ford Crown Victoria that police were searching for evidence in the Burger King parking lot.

At this time, police say they don’t know where the actual crime scene is, but they do know it did not occur at the restaurant.

