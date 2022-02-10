Pediatric urgent care facility opens in Opelika’s Tiger Town

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new pediatric urgent care facility is now providing services to families in east Alabama.

Urgent Care for Children has opened in the Tiger Town shopping center in Opelika. The new clinic features an on-site laboratory, x-ray, and a pharmacy.

“Our team of pediatric professionals is elated to bring our standard of care to the Auburn-Opelika community,” said Dr. Allury Arora-Lal, Urgent Care for Children founder and CEO. “Urgent Care for Children creates a continuum of care by supplementing the hours of local pediatric offices and providing an affordable alternative to the emergency room.”

The facility, located at 2564 Enterprise Drive, is directly in front of Target. It’s the Birmingham-based company’s 10th location in Alabama.

“We’re thrilled to expand our network of services into the Auburn-Opelika market. We look forward to becoming the area’s trusted after-hours provider for convenient pediatric urgent care needs all 365 days of the year,” said Neal Owens, Urgent Care for Children vice president of real estate.

Urgent Care for Kids is open from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on weekends. Patients can walk in or reserve a spot online.

Officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.