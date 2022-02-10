Business Break
One injured in shooting on 38th St. in Columbus

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person has been injured in a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Columbus.

On Feb. 10, at approximately 1:49 p.m., police were called to the intersection of 38th Street and 5th Ave. One man was injured, however his injuries are minor.

Fox Elementary School was under lockdown from this event. Everyone in the school was safe.

At this time, a suspect has not been named or arrested.

Stay with News Leader 9 as the investigation continues.

