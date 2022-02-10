One injured in shooting on 38th St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person has been injured in a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Columbus.

On Feb. 10, at approximately 1:49 p.m., police were called to the intersection of 38th Street and 5th Ave. One man was injured, however his injuries are minor.

Fox Elementary School was under lockdown from this event. Everyone in the school was safe.

At this time, a suspect has not been named or arrested.

Stay with News Leader 9 as the investigation continues.

