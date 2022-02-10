Phenix City leaders discuss redistricting efforts at public hearing

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City leaders hosted a public hearing on Wednesday to discuss redistricting efforts.

Officials say maps need to be redrawn to align with the latest census data.

That data shows Phenix City’s population has increased with 6,000 new residents

Mayor Eddie Lowe says the city is now the 12th largest in the state of Alabama. He also adds the landscape has changed and the city has become more inclusive.

In order to redraw district lines to align with the city’s population, Mayor Lowe says each district should have nearly 13,000 residents.

If you missed Wednesday’s public hearing on redistricting, there will be other ones the next two Wednesdays: February 16 at the Phenix City-Russell County Library and then February 23 at Spencer Recreational Center.

