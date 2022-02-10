Business Break
Pope’s Haunted Farm to host Valentine’s Day event
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - Valentine’s Day will be full of more than just love - Pope’s Haunted Farm will make sure of it!

My Bloody Valentine will be full of screams in the Haunted Barn and the Haunted Forest - especially with lights out. How will you guide your way through the horror? With a candle, of course.

The event will be held February 11 and 12 from 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. EST. Tickets for one attraction will cost $15 and for both attractions $30.

Pope’s Haunted Farm is located at Lee Road 724 in Salem, Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

