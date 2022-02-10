Business Break
School bus driver shot in Minneapolis, children not injured

A school bus driver was shot in Minneapolis with 3 children on board. They were unharmed.
A school bus driver was shot in Minneapolis with 3 children on board. They were unharmed.(WCCO via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a school bus driver was expected to survive after being shot in the head in Minneapolis while transporting young children.

The driver was wounded Wednesday afternoon while on his or her bus route. City officials say three children younger than 10 were on board and were not physically hurt.

The driver has not been identified.

Officers provided first aid and the driver was taken to a hospital by paramedics.

The children on the bus were dropped off at their homes by police.

Police say they were working to determine whether the driver was targeted or struck by a stray bullet.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

