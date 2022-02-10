Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Security guard added eyes to avant-garde painting, Russian gallery says

Someone damaged a work of art by drawing eyes on two of the figures.
Someone damaged a work of art by drawing eyes on two of the figures.(Source: The Art Newspaper Russia/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian gallery says one of its security guards has vandalized an avant-garde painting on loan from the country’s top art repository by drawing eyes on the picture’s deliberately featureless faces. It said the damage can be repaired.

The Yeltsin Center in Ekaterinburg said the vandalism of the painting “Three Figures” by Anna Leporskaya occurred Dec. 7. It said the suspected culprit worked for a private company providing security at the gallery.

The painting, dating from the 1930s, shows three torsos and heads with hair but no facial features; the vandal drew eyes on two of them with a ballpoint pen. The Yeltsin Center said the painting has been sent for restoration to the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, which owns it.

The Russian news site RBK said a criminal case has been opened on charges that carry a sentence of up to three months in prison. The picture had been reportedly insured for 74.9 million rubles (roughly $1 million).

Leporskaya, who lived from 1900-1982, was a student of Kazimir Malevich, a seminal Russian abstract artist best known for his 1915 work “Black Square.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the City of Auburn’s website, outside markers & flowers are allowed, but they must...
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé's grave
Officials say this reduction in services is the direct result of a severe staffing and funding...
Smiths Station Fire & Rescue suspends ambulance service indefinitely
Could Columbus gas station plagued by crime shut down?
Police say they don’t know where the actual crime scene is, but they do know it did not occur...
Man found shot at Macon Rd. restaurant in Columbus
The family of 33-year-old Anthony Miles is suffering as they search and hope that he comes home...
Family pleads for safe return of missing Columbus man

Latest News

Truckers protested in Ottawa, Canada for the second weekend.
Man accused of mistakenly sending bomb threat to Ottawa, Ohio police department amid trucker protests
FILE - White House documents obtained so far by the Jan. 6 committee show no record of calls to...
White House records obtained by Jan. 6 committee so far don’t show Trump phone calls during riot
An autonomous Black Hawk helicopter took flight in Kentucky on Saturday.
Black Hawk helicopter makes first pilot-less autonomous flight
President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke about Tritium's plans to build a manufacturing facility in...
States get go-ahead to build electric car charging stations
"Everyone has less money in their pockets today because of high drug prices, drug costs and...
Biden puts focus on drug prices in fight against inflation