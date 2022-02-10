Teen suspect’s bond raised in June 2021 murder case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A teen suspect’s bond has been raised in a June 2021 murder case.

Officers were dispatched on June 5 to 3400 8th Ave. (Wilson Apartments) shortly before 10 p.m. in reference to a person being shot.

Upon arrival, police discovered an unknown male lying on the ground. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Marcel Ernst Antoine Samedi from Rockhill, South Carolina.

On January 4, 2022, probable cause was established and murder warrants were obtained for 17-year-old Elysia Cooley and 24-year-old Corey Troupe. Cooley was 16 years old at the time of the crime, so her warrant is under Senate Bill 440.

On January 5, Cooley turned herself into the Columbus Police Department. She was transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

In a docket hearing held on Feb. 10, the Court Council argued that since Cooley voluntarily turned herself in, Cooley is in now way a flight risk and bond should be set at $50,000.

However, the State argued that Cooley has gang affiliation and requested that bond be set at $250,000 with no contact with the victim’s family.

Samedi’s mother was also allowed to speak and revealed that she believes that Cooley is a flight risk and has been back and forth from Alabama to South Carolina. Samedi’s mother says that she is afraid for her family and that if Cooley is granted bond she will do harm to her or her family.

Judge Mullins agreed to the State’s recommendation of setting bond at $250,000.

