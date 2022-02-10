Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Teen suspect’s bond raised in June 2021 murder case

Teen suspect’s bond raised in June 2021 murder case
Teen suspect’s bond raised in June 2021 murder case(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A teen suspect’s bond has been raised in a June 2021 murder case.

Officers were dispatched on June 5 to 3400 8th Ave. (Wilson Apartments) shortly before 10 p.m. in reference to a person being shot.

Upon arrival, police discovered an unknown male lying on the ground. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Marcel Ernst Antoine Samedi from Rockhill, South Carolina.

On January 4, 2022, probable cause was established and murder warrants were obtained for 17-year-old Elysia Cooley and 24-year-old Corey Troupe. Cooley was 16 years old at the time of the crime, so her warrant is under Senate Bill 440.

On January 5, Cooley turned herself into the Columbus Police Department. She was transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

In a docket hearing held on Feb. 10, the Court Council argued that since Cooley voluntarily turned herself in, Cooley is in now way a flight risk and bond should be set at $50,000.

However, the State argued that Cooley has gang affiliation and requested that bond be set at $250,000 with no contact with the victim’s family.

Samedi’s mother was also allowed to speak and revealed that she believes that Cooley is a flight risk and has been back and forth from Alabama to South Carolina. Samedi’s mother says that she is afraid for her family and that if Cooley is granted bond she will do harm to her or her family. 

Judge Mullins agreed to the State’s recommendation of setting bond at $250,000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the City of Auburn’s website, outside markers & flowers are allowed, but they must...
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé's grave
Officials say this reduction in services is the direct result of a severe staffing and funding...
Smiths Station Fire & Rescue suspends ambulance service indefinitely
Could Columbus gas station plagued by crime shut down?
Police say they don’t know where the actual crime scene is, but they do know it did not occur...
Man found shot at Macon Rd. restaurant in Columbus
The family of 33-year-old Anthony Miles is suffering as they search and hope that he comes home...
Family pleads for safe return of missing Columbus man

Latest News

arrest
Two teens arrested at Peachtree Mall after attempted shooting at deputies
Pope’s Haunted Farm to host Valentine’s Day event
Pope’s Haunted Farm to host Valentine’s Day event
Junior League of Columbus partners with WTVM for diaper drive
Junior League of Columbus partners with WTVM for diaper drive
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'