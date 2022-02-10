Troup Co. welcomes new chief marshal

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Troup County is welcoming a new chief marshal.

Jorge L. Olmo Novoa was appointed to the position by the Troup County Board of Commissioners. As chief marshal, Olmo Novoa will be responsible for a number of duties.

“Troup County has been my home since 1997, which is when I left the U.S. Army and began my career in law enforcement,” said Olmo Novoa. “As a U.S. Army Senior Non-Commissioned Officer and a Department of Defense contractor in support of combat operations overseas, as well as a law enforcement officer, it has been and continues to be a great honor to be allowed to serve and support the citizens of Troup County.”

Some of those duties include planning and directing patrol, animal abuse investigation, civil paper services, and code enforcement operations.

