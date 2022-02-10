Business Break
Two teens arrested at Peachtree Mall after attempted shooting at deputies

arrest
arrest(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two teenagers are in jail after an attempted shooting at Peachtree Mall in Columbus.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of multiple people attempting to break into vehicles in the mall’s parking lot. Two teenagers attempted to run away but were caught by deputies.

Officials say one of the teens tried to pull out their gun but was unable.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details.

