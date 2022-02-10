The warm up continues as we stay dry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More of the same the next few days, just a little warmer each day through Saturday. We will still have some chilly mornings the next few days followed by a mainly sunny sky leading to highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s through Saturday. Clouds roll in by late Saturday and Saturday night as a cold front swings through. It won’t have a whole lot of moisture with it. Isolated showers are possible Saturday night and early Sunday. However, it won’t amount to much, if anything. On the other hand, it does bring another dose of cooler air for a couple days. Highs Sunday will be in the low to mid 50s with decreasing clouds. Forecast lows Monday and Tuesday mornings are in the 20s and low 30s with a full supply of sunshine during the day. Temperatures warm up starting Tuesday afternoon when we max out in the low to mix 60s. Upper 60s and 70s are back mid to late next week. Our next noteworthy storm system is about a week away and it brings a decent chance of showers and storms next Thursday into Friday.

