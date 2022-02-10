Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

The warm up continues as we stay dry

Tyler’s forecast
Highs reach the upper 60s today, near 70 Friday and Saturday as we stay dry.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More of the same the next few days, just a little warmer each day through Saturday. We will still have some chilly mornings the next few days followed by a mainly sunny sky leading to highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s through Saturday. Clouds roll in by late Saturday and Saturday night as a cold front swings through. It won’t have a whole lot of moisture with it. Isolated showers are possible Saturday night and early Sunday. However, it won’t amount to much, if anything. On the other hand, it does bring another dose of cooler air for a couple days. Highs Sunday will be in the low to mid 50s with decreasing clouds. Forecast lows Monday and Tuesday mornings are in the 20s and low 30s with a full supply of sunshine during the day. Temperatures warm up starting Tuesday afternoon when we max out in the low to mix 60s. Upper 60s and 70s are back mid to late next week. Our next noteworthy storm system is about a week away and it brings a decent chance of showers and storms next Thursday into Friday.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the City of Auburn’s website, outside markers & flowers are allowed, but they must...
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé's grave
Officials say this reduction in services is the direct result of a severe staffing and funding...
Smiths Station Fire & Rescue suspends ambulance service indefinitely
Could Columbus gas station plagued by crime shut down?
Police say they don’t know where the actual crime scene is, but they do know it did not occur...
Man found shot at Macon Rd. restaurant in Columbus
The family of 33-year-old Anthony Miles is suffering as they search and hope that he comes home...
Family pleads for safe return of missing Columbus man

Latest News

Highs reach the upper 60s today, near 70 Friday and Saturday as we stay dry.
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Warming Up & Staying Dry Through Saturday
From cold this morning to pleasant this afternoon, expect plenty of sunshine.
Sunshine galore with milder afternoons on tap
Highs in the low 60s today, nearing 70 degrees the rest of the week with plenty of sun.
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go