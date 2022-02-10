Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

WTVM Editorial 02/10/22: Zero Tolerance For Gangs

WTVM Editorial 02/10/22: Zero Tolerance For Gangs
By Holly Steuart
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Great military operations always seem to have appropriately great names, Like Operation Desert Storm in 1990.

The mission to get Osama Bin Laden in 2011 was called Operation Neptune Spear for the trident in the Navy Seals logo – the unit that killed the world’s most wanted terrorist.

Big law enforcement operations get code names too, like the sheriff’s Operation Zero Tolerance and the Columbus Police Chief’s Crime Suppression Detail.

Both are great names that spell out what needs to happen if we’re serious about fighting gang violence.

So what is Operation Zero Tolerance?

It’s a Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office initiative that involves the new gang task force and fugitive and drug task forces, all working together to take down known gang members, find and confiscate stolen firearms and make illegal drug seizures.

The separate Columbus Police Chief’s Crime Suppression Detail includes state and local authorities.

Among the two anti-crime efforts, about 60 arrests have been made, with more expected.

Both of these efforts should be applauded because suppressing gang violence is a big job.

Although Operation Zero Tolerance  and the Crime Suppression Detail will keep making arrests, the number of arrests should not be the primary measure of success.

Most of the difficult prevention work to keep or get teenagers out of gangs happens quietly…one-on-one, out of the spotlight.

What the public sees are police cars racing down the street with sirens blaring.

Police officers hitting the most violent hot spots can send a message that might discourage some at-risk teenagers from taking the next step toward joining a gang.

But as law enforcement experts remind us, success against gang violence can only happen if the fight happens daily, on all fronts, by police, parents, schools, community groups and churches.

Only then will teens be able to see beyond gangs that there’s a better life and a brighter future ahead.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the City of Auburn’s website, outside markers & flowers are allowed, but they must...
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé's grave
Officials say this reduction in services is the direct result of a severe staffing and funding...
Smiths Station Fire & Rescue suspends ambulance service indefinitely
Could Columbus gas station plagued by crime shut down?
Police say they don’t know where the actual crime scene is, but they do know it did not occur...
Man found shot at Macon Rd. restaurant in Columbus
The family of 33-year-old Anthony Miles is suffering as they search and hope that he comes home...
Family pleads for safe return of missing Columbus man

Latest News

Police lights graphic
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Troup Co., all lanes blocked
In order to redraw district lines to align with the city’s population, Mayor Lowe says each...
Phenix City leaders discuss redistricting efforts at public hearing
Phenix City leaders discuss redistricting efforts at public hearing
Phenix City leaders discuss redistricting efforts at public hearing
Man found shot at Macon Rd. restaurant in Columbus
Man found shot at Macon Rd. restaurant in Columbus