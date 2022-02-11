Americus PD investigating school threat complaint

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that it is investigating a school threat complaint.

The police department said there was a complaint at Furlow Charter School that a 15-year-old student made comments to another about wanting to “shoot up the school.”

Police said that the student has been detained and is being questioned.

Police also said there were no weapons involved and there is no active threat.

“We will continue to work with school officials to ensure the safety of students and faculty,” the police department said in the Facebook post.

Furlow Charter also took to Facebook, posting the following: “We are aware of the reports and concerns related to school safety. The report has been fully investigated and law enforcement has been contacted. The health and safety of scholars and employees is our top priority. They are safe and school is continuing as usual.”

