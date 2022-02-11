Auburn manufacturing training center awarded $75K grant

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn’s Industrial Development Board has been awarded a grant from the Alabama Power Foundation.

The grant, totaling $75,000, will support improvements and the expansion of the Advanced Manufacturing Training Center in the Auburn Industrial Park.

The center provides advanced upskill training from existing manufacturing employees in machining, automation, and metrology.

“The Advanced Manufacturing Training Center is important for Auburn, but also the entire region, in preparing workers to meet the immediate and future needs of manufacturers,” said Leslie Sanders, vice president of Alabama Power’s Southern Division. “This center is a product of partnerships and brings together manufacturing and employee needs. The Alabama Power Foundation is proud to support efforts that help our communities grow.”

According to officials, the funding will go toward expanding the center into its second building - which is set to include additive manufacturing, manufacturing demonstration cells, and a comprehensive manufacturing demonstration line for new technologies.

Individuals can obtain certifications for skills training in five-axis operating systems at the center, and local companies are provided with space for prototyping and research.

“We’re grateful for this generous investment from the Alabama Power Foundation,” said City of Auburn Economic Development Director Phillip Dunlap. “The Advanced Manufacturing Training Center is an important piece of the puzzle in preparing our manufacturing workforce for the future of the industry, and we’re excited to expand the center’s offerings.”

Officials say the center’s purpose is to better equip workers with the skills needed to develop in the ever-changing manufacturing world.

