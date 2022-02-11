Business Break
Columbus first responders to compete in “Soup’er Bowl”

By WTVM Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:57 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus first responders are taking off their uniforms and putting on their chef hats this weekend.

The Columbus Police Department and Columbus Fire & EMS will be going head to head in a chili cookoff. They’re calling it the “Soup’er Bowl”.

A team of police officers and a team of firefighters are going to be tasked with making two different types of chili for the community to taste and vote on. Whichever team gets the most votes wins.

The competition is already heating up way before Saturday.

Sergeant Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Department says he has no doubt police officers are the better cooks and it’s time to put their skills to the test.

“There’s this old saying that goes why did God make cops and he made cops so that firefighters would have heroes and it’s like that with cooking. Police officers are way better cooks. I believe the police department is going to go home with the prize.” )

The event will run from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Fort Benning Harley Davidson dealership.

Feeding the Valley will also be allowing children and families to paint soup bowls for one of their charity events. All proceeds from the event will go to Feeding the Valley Food Bank to help end hunger in our community.

Children and families are invited to come out and enjoy festivities while tasting chili. The event is $10 per person.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

