Columbus police searching for missing 64-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

64-year-old Essaw Russell was last seen in the 2700 block of Beacon Avenue on Wednesday, February 9, between 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Russell was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and black slides. He has health issues that places him at risk, if not properly treated.

If you have any information on Essaw’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911.

