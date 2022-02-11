Horace King Exhibit opens at Chipley Historical Center in Pine Mountain

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - In honor of Black History Month, Chipley Historical Center is hosting a new exhibit honoring Horace King.

King was born into a family of enslaved people in 1807 and found his freedom. He later started a career as an architect, engineer and bridge builder, constructing dozen of bridges in Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi.

One includes the Dillingham Bridge in Columbus.

The exhibit opened January 30 with a lecture series and small celebration. Organizers of the exhibit spoke with us about the importance of the history.

“We talk about history... you can’t change history but you do need to understand it in order to not do some of the things we did in the past,” said Cindy Dowden with the Chipley Historical Center.

The exhibit will run through May 27.

The Chipley Center in Pine Mountain is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

