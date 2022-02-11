Business Break
How your phone can alert law enforcement without physically dialing

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Safety is a priority in many scenarios - whether you are shopping, walking through parking lots or even something as quick as getting cash from a bank.

Staying alert of your surroundings is important whether you feel uncomfortable or targeted, but there is something you can do to keep yourself safe.

“I wasn’t thinking, ‘Well, let me look around to see if anyone is following me.’ It doesn’t cross your mind,” said Haleigh Heath, a victim of stalking.

Heath found herself in an uncomfortable position recently after a Walmart employee told her a man was following her up and down the isles.

“She said, ‘I’m not trying to alarm you or anything, but he’s been following you since you’ve been in the store’,” Heath recalled.

Auburn Police Captain Jude Hackett recommends dialing 911. But if the situation doesn’t allow you to do that, this cell phone hack is a great option:

If you are in a situation where you want to be discreet, we found certain iPhone and Android phones can call 911 without you physically dialing the number. To do so, just hold down certain buttons.

On an iPhone, press the power button five times. After that, 911 sends an extremely loud sound through your phone to scare the predator away. It also gives the dispatcher your exact location.

“There would have been a unit dispatch 911 call to this location,” said Captain Hackett.

“I would have never of noticed that man if she would not have pointed him out to me. She watched him discreetly the whole time I was shopping and watched my back. She is a guardian angel for sure,” said Heath.

Heath says the Walmart employee was kind enough to help her bag her groceries and make sure she got safely in her car and out the parking lot.

Once you make an SOS call with your cell phone, it automatically alerts your emergency contact listed in your phone.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

