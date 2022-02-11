Business Break
Judge rejects woman’s plea deal in federal fraud case

Rosalee Bassi was one of eight people accused of bank fraud, including Muscogee County Clerk Willie Demps.
Rosalee Bassi attempts to plead guilty in federal court, judge rejects plea
By WTVM Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 has an update on the only suspect who didn’t plead guilty in an alleged scheme in Muscogee County to steal more than one million dollars in public funds.

On Feb. 10, Rosalee Bassi attempted to plead guilty in federal court, but the judge rejected that plea. News Leader 9 obtained a document showing that Bassi chose to skip the grand jury for indictment of her case, and willingly choosing trial or prosecution by “information” instead. That means there’s sufficient evidence simply from the preliminary hearing.

She is one of eight people accused of bank fraud, wire fraud and more in 2019, including Muscogee County Clerk Willie Demps.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to cover this case.

