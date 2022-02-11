Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Local hospitals penalized by Medicare

By Ben Stanfield
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Five local hospitals are being penalized by Medicare and it’s going to cost them money as a result.

The following hospitals made a list for patient safety penalties handed down by Medicare:

  • Piedmont Columbus Regional - Columbus
  • St. Francis-Emory Healthcare - Columbus
  • Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital - Phenix City
  • Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center - LaGrange
  • Medical Center Barbour - Eufaula

As a result, Medicare will dock their payments to these facilities by 1%. Penalties are assessed to the top quarter of hospitals in the nation with hospital-acquired conditions. This means a patient acquired illness or injury from being in the hospital. Kaiser Health News tracks this reporting.

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare issued a statement in response to the penalty:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the City of Auburn’s website, outside markers & flowers are allowed, but they must...
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé's grave
Two teens arrested at Peachtree Mall after attempted shooting at deputies
Police say they don’t know where the actual crime scene is, but they do know it did not occur...
Man found shot at Macon Rd. restaurant in Columbus
Police lights graphic
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Troup Co., all lanes blocked
The family of 33-year-old Anthony Miles is suffering as they search and hope that he comes home...
Family pleads for safe return of missing Columbus man

Latest News

Columbus Airport to hold emergency training exercise on Friday
Columbus Airport to hold emergency training exercise on Friday
Local hospitals penalized by Medicare
Local hospitals penalized by Medicare
No fans allowed at Spencer vs. Carver basketball game amid safety concerns
No fans allowed at Spencer vs. Carver basketball game amid safety concerns
The school says a streaming link will be posted on its website to view the game virtually.
No fans allowed at Spencer vs. Carver basketball game amid safety concerns