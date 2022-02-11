Local hospitals penalized by Medicare

Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Five local hospitals are being penalized by Medicare and it’s going to cost them money as a result.
The following hospitals made a list for patient safety penalties handed down by Medicare:
Piedmont Columbus Regional - Columbus
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare - Columbus
Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital - Phenix City
Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center - LaGrange
Medical Center Barbour - Eufaula
As a result, Medicare will dock their payments to these facilities by 1%. Penalties are assessed to the top quarter of hospitals in the nation with hospital-acquired conditions. This means a patient acquired illness or injury from being in the hospital. Kaiser Health News tracks this reporting.
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare issued a statement in response to the penalty: