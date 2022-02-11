Business Break
Advertisement

No fans allowed at Spencer vs. Carver basketball game amid safety concerns

Spencer High School says a virtual streaming link will be posted on its website.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friday night will be the final region basketball game between Spencer and Carver high schools in Columbus and no fans, parents, students, or teachers will be allowed to attend.

Spencer High School made the Facebook announcement on Thursday, citing safety concerns.

The school says a virtual streaming link will be posted on its website, but no one will be allowed in the game which will be played at Carver High.

