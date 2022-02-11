Opelika bank robbery suspect sought by police

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for a bank robbery suspect following a heist Friday morning.

The robbery happened at 10:51 a.m. at the Truist Bank on 2nd Avenue, according to police.

The suspect is a man who was wearing a gray jacket and black hat. He fled the scene on South 6th Street in a faded dark blue vehicle.

No one was injured and officers are still on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

PHOTOS OF THE SUSPECT

Opelika police are searching for this bank robbery suspect after a heist on Feb. 11, 2022. (Source: Opelika Police Department)

