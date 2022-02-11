Phenix City clerk cited for selling alcohol to minors during undercover sting

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - After checking 20 businesses in the Phenix City area, authorities have identified cases where alcohol and tobacco products were illegally sold to minors.

The operation, which took place on February 9, involved the Phenix City Police Department Intelligence Unit and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

It resulted in the following:

4 cases of alcohol illegally sold to minors

1 case of tobacco products illegally sold to minors

For the alcohol purchases, police say the clerk received a citation and the business will receive a fine through the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.

For the tobacco purchases, all information on the purchase is forwarded to the FBI/FDA and they will handle the fines for this violation, according to Phenix City police.

The target locations for the purchase attempts, which haven’t been revealed, were picked by the FBI and FDA.

