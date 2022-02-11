Business Break
Two people dead after car crash on Alabama 208 in Russell County

Police lights
Police lights(Hawaii News Now)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed two lives.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, at approximately 6:15 p.m., a 2020 Nissan Altima collided with a 2017 Nissan Altima. The 2020 Altima left the roadway and struck a building after the initial collision. The driver in the 2020 Altima was pronounced dead at the scene and is identified as 44-year-old Adrian D. Hillin of Annabella, Utah.

Hillin’s passengers, 41-year-old Kenzie Hillin and a juvenile, were injured and transported to an area hospital.

The driver of the 2017 Altima was transported to Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus where she was later pronounced dead. That driver is identified as 50-year-old Stacy L. James.

The crash occurred on Alabama 208 at the intersection of Alabama 165, approximately 10 miles south of Fort Mitchell, in Russell County.

