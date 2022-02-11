United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley hosts Black history panel

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In honor of Black History Month, the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley hosted a panel highlighting Black history and other issues surrounding Black communities.

Panelists included pastors, activist and business leaders from right here in the community.

Moderated by United Way CEO Ben Moser, the panel discussed topics of race, voting rights, the financial wealth gap as well as diversity and inclusion.

Youth and violence was also a topic. One panelist says talking about these issues as a community could help local youth.

“As mentors and as leaders, we do have a responsibility to teach youth about the history here in Columbus,” said Sherricka Day, community advocate. “And on a larger scale, we have that responsibility so that they know. And also, some of the history that’s happening now - they can see themselves in those stories.”

This was the second year the United Way hosted a Black History panel.

