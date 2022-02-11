Business Break
Valley Rescue Mission to open warming station Sunday

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Valley Rescue Mission will be opening its cold-weather shelter and warming station on Sunday.

With temperatures expected below 30 degrees Sunday night, Feb. 13, Valley Rescue Mission is making its warming station available to homeless men of the local community.

Men who stay during the night will receive food and comfortable bedding in a safe and secure environment. Shelter operations will be from 3:00 p.m. - 9 a.m. the following morning, Feb. 14.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

