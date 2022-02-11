Business Break
Warm afternoons through Saturday before turning chilly

Tyler’s forecast
Warm the next two afternoons before a brief cold snap moves into the Chattahoochee Valley.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Even warmer Friday and Saturday afternoon compared to where we’ve been. Most of us have a good chance of maxing out around 70 or 72 degrees. Sun and high clouds at first Friday will give way to a full supply of sunshine. It will be clear and chilly tonight with lows mostly in the upper 30s and lower 40s. However, some spots will be a bit warmer. Mostly sunny again Saturday before high clouds roll back late in the day and clouds really increase Saturday night as a cold front approaches. We stay dry here. Temperatures start off in the 30s to near 40 Sunday and you’ll feel that chilly breeze throughout the day. It will turn sunny by the afternoon but highs are only expected to reach the low to mid 50s. Great snuggle weather on Valentine’s Day with lows in the 20s and low 30s. Abundant sunshine brings our highs into the mid and upper 50s Monday afternoon. We’ll have one more really cold morning Tuesday before the air starts to warm up. Highs return to the 60s. The 70s return by Wednesday. This warm air will feed into our next system bringing in a chance of showers and storms Thursday, Friday and maybe part of Saturday. Next week we’ll focus on more specific timing and a *potential* strong to severe weather threat. It is still way too early.

Warm the next two afternoons before a brief cold snap moves into the Chattahoochee Valley.
