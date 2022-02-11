Warm Start to the Weekend; Colder by Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures will soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds, but look for significant temperature changes on Sunday with highs dropping back to the low and mid 50s in many spots for highs. If you have any Valentine’s Day plans - or plan to celebrate this weekend - it will be dry for you, so no need for the umbrella! The coldest mornings in our 9-day forecast will be Monday and Tuesday with lows well into the 20s. Both Monday and Tuesday will feature a lot of sunshine, but clouds will quickly increase on Wednesday ahead of the next storm system for Thursday and Friday. There will be a chance of strong to potentially severe storms with this system, so we will have to monitor it closely. We should cool down a bit heading into next weekend as the rain moves out.

