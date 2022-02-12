Ala. ambulance funding bill could bring millions in federal aid

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The federal government may be coming to the rescue of small towns struggling to keep their emergency services going.

Last week, we told you that ambulance services were suspended in Smiths Station. Officials say funding and staffing shortages were to blame.

Now, lawmakers have introduced legislation that could help.

If passed, House Bill 2877 could bring anywhere from $17 million to $30 million worth of federal funding to Alabama.

The money would go toward Medicaid reimbursements hospitals receive for ambulance trips.

One official says the average Medicaid reimbursement is $170. But ambulance trips cost close to $500.

“Several other states across the Untied States have done this close to us - Georgia, Mississippi have theirs in legislation right now, but Kentucky and Tennessee passed theirs,” Eric Pendley, Alabama Association of Ambulance Services president.

Pendley says Smiths Station ambulance services were the second to be suspended in Alabama within a week. He also adds if the bill is passed, the funding could be available as soon as April 2023.

