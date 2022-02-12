Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Alabama one step closer to drive-thru alcohol sales

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabamians are one step closer to having the option to buy alcohol in the drive-thru.

Curbside and drive-thru pick-up wasn’t an opinion before the pandemic. However, because of the pandemic, some businesses allowed convenient pickup. Now, they are working on a more permanent solution for people to get alcoholic beverages without going into the store.

Alabama Representative Gil Isbell said there are three main points he brought up about this topic.

“First is safety, and then about convenience, and then about small businesses,” he said.

Isbell said it will get these small stores on the same ground as larger retailers like Walmart and Publix.

“They can do the pick up but again, this would only be a drive-thru or a walk-up window,” he said, if passed.

Jennifer Thomas, manager at Charred Oak Spirits, says when the pandemic hit, having the temporary curbside pick-up helped a lot of people out.

“Where they were sickly already or they were comprised and didn’t want to be around a lot of people. So, it gave them the accessibility,” she said.

In Alabama, the ABC Board, also known as Alcoholic Beverage Control, is over alcohol beverages through distribution, licensing and enforcement. Thomas says this means if drive-thru is presented as a natural opinion, more people are likely to switch from delivery. This is because the delivery fee is expensive as for the cost of alcohol in Alabama.

“When you add delivery fee and then up charge from whoever you’re buying it from - when the person you’re usually buying it from, if it’s a private store, is already marking it up because they have to buy it from the state,” she explained.

The Senate will vote on the bill next. If passed, it will go to the governor and if that is approved it will go into effect in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the City of Auburn’s website, outside markers & flowers are allowed, but they must...
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé's grave
Two teens arrested at Peachtree Mall after attempted shooting at deputies
Police say they don’t know where the actual crime scene is, but they do know it did not occur...
Man found shot at Macon Rd. restaurant in Columbus
Police lights graphic
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Troup Co., all lanes blocked
Local hospitals penalized by Medicare

Latest News

Longtime trucker expresses issues drivers are facing
MCSD reports third consecutive week of declining COVID cases
Longtime trucker expresses issues drivers are facing
Longtime trucker expresses issues drivers are facing
Coach Bryan Harsin leaves SEC coaches meeting
‘I’m proud to be your head coach’: Harsin remains Auburn University’s head coach