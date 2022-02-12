Lee County residents receive new trash bins

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County residents are starting to receive their new trash bins.

News Leader 9 got video of a crew passing out the bins to residents in Beauregard. They are being provided by Arrow Disposal Service after the county got an exclusive contract with them.

Curbside pickup begins the first week of March. Pick-up day information is on the decal attached to your bin. If you have not received one, call Arrow Disposal Service at 866-440-3983.

Lee County is the last county in the state of Alabama to implement the service.

