Longtime trucker expresses issues drivers are facing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As truck drivers around the world express their frustration through protests, News Leader 9 takes a look at issues truck drivers are facing here in Georgia and Alabama.

John Haffner drove trucks for 19 years before becoming a commercial drivers license examiner for Steven’s Transport, a trucking company.

Haffner says, right now, many truck drivers in the area don’t have anywhere to park their trucks on breaks or leave without being threatened with towing or going against local laws preventing them to park in certain places.

Haffner says issues like better rates and fewer regulations are also weighing heavy on truck drivers.

“The beginning of the pandemic, we were the heroes,” he said. “We were driving night and day, getting the stuff where it needed to go. Everybody loved truck drivers. But now, as the pandemic has stretched on with mandates and different rules and regulations and shut downs, there has become this supply shortage.”

Haffner says the supply chain shortage is not only making it hard for the people and companies, but it’s also making it harder for truck drivers to find a safe place to park and sleep for the night.

