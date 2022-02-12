MCSD reports third consecutive week of declining COVID cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is reporting a third consecutive week of declining coronavirus cases.

New data released by the district shows 49 students and employees tested positive for the virus during the week ending February 11.

Students: Employees: 38 in-person positive cases 11 school-based employee positive cases 49 isolated or direct contact 11 isolated or direct contact

The system has close to 31,000 students and about 3,600 school-based employees.

