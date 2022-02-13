1 killed, 1 in critical condition after shooting on Prado Dr. in Columbus
One woman is deceased after an early Sunday morning shooting in Columbus
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One woman is dead after an early Sunday morning shooting in Columbus.
On February 12 at 11:54 p.m., police were called to the 4200 block of Prado Drive. According to police, one woman was shot and killed and a man is currently in critical condition.
Police told News Leader 9 that the woman was pronounced dead at 12:15 early Sunday morning. At this time, no suspects have been named or arrested.
There are no further details at this time.
Stay with News Leader 9 as the investigation continues.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.