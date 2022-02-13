1 killed, 1 in critical condition after shooting on Prado Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One woman is dead after an early Sunday morning shooting in Columbus.

On February 12 at 11:54 p.m., police were called to the 4200 block of Prado Drive. According to police, one woman was shot and killed and a man is currently in critical condition.

Police told News Leader 9 that the woman was pronounced dead at 12:15 early Sunday morning. At this time, no suspects have been named or arrested.

There are no further details at this time.

