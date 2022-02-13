Columbus police investigating multiple shootings on Farr Rd. leaving three people injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating multiple shootings on Farr Road that left three people injured.

The shootings add to the multiple shootings that have happened in that exact area in the past few weeks.

According to police, two males and one female were reported shot near the Chevron hotspot Saturday evening.

Columbus police tell News Leader 9 that they reported to the first crime scene at approximately 5:50 p.m. where a female was shot.

Later that night at approximately 8:02 p.m., a man was transported by EMS to the hospital from gunshot wounds.

At 8:08 p.m., a man who was shot outside of a barber shop near the Old Cusseta Road and Farr Road intersection is said to have driven himself to the hospital with gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown at this time.

