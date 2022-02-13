Business Break
Missing Columbus man found in creek behind home on Camille Dr. in Columbus

33-year-old Anthony Miles
33-year-old Anthony Miles(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A sad ending to a search for a missing man that started on February 4. The body of 33-year-old Anthony Miles was found Saturday evening, Feb. 12.

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirmed Miles’ body was found behind a home in a creek on Camille Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Miles was missing for more than a week after his family says his father’s car, which they say believed Miles was driving, was found totaled on Manchester Expressway near a water drain. That drain flows through Lake Bottom Park and into the Chattahoochee River.

In a previous interview with Miles’ father, Willie, police contacted Willie the morning of February 4 around 3:00 a.m. letting him know that his car had been totaled on Manchester Expressway in front of Eyeglass World near a water drain. But there was no one found inside of the car. Miles says he was in shock because his car was in the driveway when he fell asleep.

The mother of Anthony Miles, Daphne Miles, says she talked to him the day before he went missing and everything was fine.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to cover this investigation.

