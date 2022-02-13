Mix of Sun and Clouds for Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first half of Sunday will feature some clouds around in the forecast with a stray shower possible. Sunshine will return by the afternoon, but high temperatures will be much cooler while only topping out in the mid-50s. Monday morning is when the bitter cold returns though with low temperatures in the upper-20s, but by Valentine’s Day afternoon things will be bright and sunny with highs in the lower 60s. The forecast remains settled through Tuesday ahead of a storm system that will impact us around the end of the week. A few showers are possible Wednesday, but the bulk of rain and storm activity rolls through on Thursday with a couple of stronger storms possible. Once this system moves out we will return to a nice forecast again by the weekend.

