Mix of Sun and Clouds for Sunday

Harris County, GA Sunset
Harris County, GA Sunset(Angela Jones)
By Anna Sims
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first half of Sunday will feature some clouds around in the forecast with a stray shower possible. Sunshine will return by the afternoon, but high temperatures will be much cooler while only topping out in the mid-50s. Monday morning is when the bitter cold returns though with low temperatures in the upper-20s, but by Valentine’s Day afternoon things will be bright and sunny with highs in the lower 60s. The forecast remains settled through Tuesday ahead of a storm system that will impact us around the end of the week. A few showers are possible Wednesday, but the bulk of rain and storm activity rolls through on Thursday with a couple of stronger storms possible. Once this system moves out we will return to a nice forecast again by the weekend.

