2-year-old death in May 2021 ruled as homicide by GBI

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office says a Columbus toddler’s death from last year has been ruled a homicide.

Coroner Buddy Bryan says the incident happened May 17, 2021 at Overlook Garden Apartments on Oakview Avenue.

He declined to share the cause of death for two-year-old Stefan Taylorson. However, an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation declared the death as a homicide.

Although Bryan did not share the specific details of the autopsy, he did say in his ‘opinion’ the child’s death could have possibly been an accident.

“With a two-year-old, there’s normally not an intention of committing a homicide. Robbery and assault detectives and myself had a long conversation about the parents and what was going on,” said Bryan. “We came to a conclusion but it was documented once we got the autopsy report back.”

According to the coroner, the mother of the two-year-old says the child’s father 22-year-old Malix Taylorson is currently behind bars for unrelated charges.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says Taylorson was arrested on fugitive from justice charges from the summer of last year.

We’ll keep you updated on this story as we get more information.

