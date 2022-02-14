Business Break
Auburn City Schools transitions to mask optional

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn City Schools transitioned to mask optional on Monday, February 14.

Last week, Auburn City Schools reported 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Seven students received notice of possible exposure at school.

Students are required to wear a mask on school buses, as is directed by The United States Department of Transportation.

Auburn City Schools will continue to provide a weekly report of COVID-19 data.

