A Cold Start to the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We kick off Valentine’s Day with bitterly cold air as low temperatures check in around the upper-20s for many of us. An abundance of sunshine will warm us up to the 60s again for our afternoon highs. Things will stay breezy throughout most of the week with winds around 10-15mph pretty much every single day. A storm system will begin to approach our area around the middle of the week bringing clouds back into the forecast as early as Wednesday with a few stray showers possible. The bulk of rain and storm activity looks to move in around Thursday with the best coverage Thursday night into Friday morning. A few storms could be a little bit on the stronger side. Once this system moves out we will return to a more settled forecast pattern again for the weekend.

