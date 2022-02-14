Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Forrest Rd. now open after 3 vehicle accidents, one involving MCSD school bus

Forrest Rd. now open after 3 vehicle accidents, one involving MCSD school bus
Forrest Rd. now open after 3 vehicle accidents, one involving MCSD school bus(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three separate car accidents left Forrest Road blocked Monday morning.

One of the wrecks on Forrest Road involved an occupied school bus. No injuries were reported on that Muscogee County School District bus.

A total of six cars were involved in the three wrecks. No serious injuries were reported.

The scene is clear.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Anthony Miles
Missing Columbus man found in creek behind home on Camille Dr. in Columbus
UPDATE: Victim ID’d after shooting on Prado Dr. in Columbus, 1 in critical condition
Police Lights
Columbus police investigating multiple shootings on Farr Rd. leaving three people injured
Four people were shot and wounded early Saturday after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles...
Kodak Black reportedly among 4 shot outside Super Bowl party
According to the City of Auburn’s website, outside markers & flowers are allowed, but they must...
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé's grave

Latest News

Opelika police arrest suspect in Morgan Ave. murder
Opelika police arrest suspect in Morgan Ave. murder
Missing Columbus man found in creek behind home on Camille Dr. in Columbus
Missing Columbus man found in creek behind home on Camille Dr. in Columbus
Jarren Allen
Suspect wanted for striking Opelika officer arrested on separate charges in Troup Co.
Pine Mountain family loses everything in house fire
Pine Mountain family loses everything in house fire