Forrest Rd. now open after 3 vehicle accidents, one involving MCSD school bus
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three separate car accidents left Forrest Road blocked Monday morning.
One of the wrecks on Forrest Road involved an occupied school bus. No injuries were reported on that Muscogee County School District bus.
A total of six cars were involved in the three wrecks. No serious injuries were reported.
The scene is clear.
