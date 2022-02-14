Goodwill, Piedmont Regional to hold free health screenings
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill and Piedmont Regional Columbus have partnered together to hold free preventative health screenings for the Chattahoochee Valley.
On Feb. 17 from 12 - 3:30 p.m., the Piedmont Mobile Unit will be at the Goodwill Retail Store - located at 3201 Macon Road - providing free preventative health screenings such as blood pressure checks.
All individuals who stop by and receive their health screening will be given a $10 Goodwill gift card.
For more information, visit www.goodwillsr.org.
