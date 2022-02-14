Goodwill, Piedmont Regional to hold free health screenings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill and Piedmont Regional Columbus have partnered together to hold free preventative health screenings for the Chattahoochee Valley.

On Feb. 17 from 12 - 3:30 p.m., the Piedmont Mobile Unit will be at the Goodwill Retail Store - located at 3201 Macon Road - providing free preventative health screenings such as blood pressure checks.

All individuals who stop by and receive their health screening will be given a $10 Goodwill gift card.

For more information, visit www.goodwillsr.org.

