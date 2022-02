COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The head football coach of the George Washington Carver Tigers has resigned.

Corey Joyner stepped down from his position Monday morning, according to the school district.

The Muscogee County School District released the following statement:

“This morning, Coach Corey Joyner resigned as the Head Football Coach of G.W. Carver Tigers. Although I do not have answers to all of your questions, I can confirm that Coach Joyner has resigned. We appreciate the time and hard work that Coach Joyner poured into the football program. We want to wish Coach Joyner the best of luck in his next endeavor. Carver will now begin search for a head football coach.”

The district says it will share more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.