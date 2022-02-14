Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Kemp: Let parents opt kids out of masks through June 2023

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Source: Tori Gessner, WAVE 3 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to let Georgia public school parents opt their children out of school mask mandates would only run through June 30, 2023.

Kemp on Monday took repeated shots at Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as he discussed it, underlining the political basis of the move.

The measure, which is being introduced by Republican Sen. Clint Dixon of Buford, would say that school districts couldn’t require face coverings unless parents could opt their children out.

Kemp made the move after GOP primary rival David Perdue attacked Kemp for not doing more to end masking in schools.

A copy of SB 514 can be found here.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Anthony Miles
Missing Columbus man found in creek behind home on Camille Dr. in Columbus
UPDATE: Victim ID’d after shooting on Prado Dr. in Columbus, 1 in critical condition
Police Lights
Columbus police investigating multiple shootings on Farr Rd. leaving three people injured
According to the City of Auburn’s website, outside markers & flowers are allowed, but they must...
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé's grave
Four people were shot and wounded early Saturday after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles...
Kodak Black reportedly among 4 shot outside Super Bowl party

Latest News

.
Coroner: 1 dead in I-85 NB wreck near Auburn
Damien “Cody” Nesbitt was fatally shot in January 2021.
Columbus police seek public’s help in solving Jan. ‘21 murder
The district’s Career Technical and Agricultural Education Program partnered with School...
Muscogee Co. School District’s “I Love My Future” week underway
Muscogee Co. School District's “I Love My Future” week underway
Romance scams: What to watch for