Major Columbus meth trafficker pleads guilty

(Source: Middle District of Georgia)
By Deanna McClary
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A known methamphetamine trafficker considered a major drug distributor in the community has pleaded guilty to his crimes in federal court.

On Thursday, February 10, Brandon Juwan Jones pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine. Jones faces a maximum 20 years in prison to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a $1,000,000 fine.

“The arrest and conviction of Brandon Jones takes a major supplier of some of the most addictive and deadly illicit drugs to the Columbus community off the streets,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “I want to thank the dedicated men and women at the DEA, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for their ceaseless commitment to making Middle Georgia a safer place.”

According to court documents, the 37-year-old was identified by multiple Drug Enforcement Administration sources in 2019 as a major methamphetamine distributor in the Columbus community. Law enforcement executed multiple search warrants on various properties associated with Jones’ drug trafficking network in January of 2020. Agents discovered more than four kilograms of methamphetamine, as well as heroin, cash and multiple firearms and ammunition

Jones has multiple prior felony convictions for the following:

  • Felony convictions for trafficking methamphetamine
  • Sale of methamphetamine
  • Possession of a firearm during a crime
  • Theft by receiving stolen property and bribery of a government officer

Jones sentencing is scheduled for May 10.

