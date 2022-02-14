Man shot on Amber Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot on Amber Drive in Columbus.

Our crew found an active police presence behind the Express Beauty Supply store. Police say the call came in shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The victim of the shooting was seriously injured, according to police.

There’s no word on a suspect.

