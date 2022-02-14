Business Break
Mask requirement lifted at some Phenix City schools amid lower COVID cases

For the week ending February 11, the school district reported 14 coronavirus cases among students and staff.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City School District has lifted its mask requirement for some schools as COVID-19 cases continue to drop.

Students:Employees:
13 positive cases1 positive case
24 in isolation0 in isolation

While still recommended by the district, masks are now optional at the following sites:

  • Creekside Early Learning Center
  • Phenix City Early Learning Center
  • Meadowlane Elementary School
  • Phenix City Elementary School
  • Ridgecrest Elementary School
  • Westview Elementary School
  • ESC Maintenance

Masks are still required at all other sites in the district.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

