Mask requirement lifted at some Phenix City schools amid lower COVID cases
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City School District has lifted its mask requirement for some schools as COVID-19 cases continue to drop.
For the week ending February 11, the school district reported 14 coronavirus cases among students and staff.
|Students:
|Employees:
|13 positive cases
|1 positive case
|24 in isolation
|0 in isolation
While still recommended by the district, masks are now optional at the following sites:
- Creekside Early Learning Center
- Phenix City Early Learning Center
- Meadowlane Elementary School
- Phenix City Elementary School
- Ridgecrest Elementary School
- Westview Elementary School
- ESC Maintenance
Masks are still required at all other sites in the district.
