Mask requirement lifted at some Phenix City schools amid lower COVID cases

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City School District has lifted its mask requirement for some schools as COVID-19 cases continue to drop.

For the week ending February 11, the school district reported 14 coronavirus cases among students and staff.

Students: Employees: 13 positive cases 1 positive case 24 in isolation 0 in isolation

While still recommended by the district, masks are now optional at the following sites:

Creekside Early Learning Center

Phenix City Early Learning Center

Meadowlane Elementary School

Phenix City Elementary School

Ridgecrest Elementary School

Westview Elementary School

ESC Maintenance

Masks are still required at all other sites in the district.

