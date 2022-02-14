New Phenix City brewery kicking off riverfront revitalization

PHENIX CITY, Al. (WTVM) - A lot of excitement and revitalization underway on Phenix City’s Chattahoochee Riverfront.

Two local men are helping kick off the projects by opening a brewery that is aimed at bringing an experience to the people of the Tri-City area.

Justin Balsam and Dee Moore are teaming up to renovate the former Saw Works building off of Broad Street in Phenix City. The building sits on prime real-estate, and Balsam told News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams now is the perfect time to take advantage of the space.

“We live in this area,” Balsam said. “This is our place, so we wanted to do something right here. We started looking around, and we landed over here on the banks of the Chattahoochee on the Phenix City side.”

Balsam and Moore are no strangers to the brewing industry. Coming from Omaha Brewing Company and Pretoria Fields in Albany, Georgia, the pair has done their research.

Moore explained the vision behind the revitalization.

“We see the Saw Works building and the shape and the design of this building to be river-facing, roll-up glass garage doors, lots of greenspace, sitting outside in sun like I am now... having this view in the Golden Hour every day,” Moore said. “You will not receive that when you’re on the Columbus side with the sun in your face. Over here, the sun will be at your back.”

This is all going to be in the heart of Phenix City’s Entertainment District, just a few blocks down from the amphitheater.

“We’ve got a vision of a walkable community here where basically to get to our establishment, you could ride a kayak, bike, walk over here, Uber or Lyft or drive your car very easily,” Balsam explained.

This is just the start of bringing new life to the Phenix City Riverfront. The two men said they’re prepared to pave the way for future business owners and developers to follow suit.

“This is a great view... the river behind us,” Moore said. “This has not been activated yet. Nobody really knows about this, so we feel like now is the time to do this.”

The brewery is set to open sometime this summer.

An online auction is happening this Tuesday to give new homes to various tools and machinery from the Saw Works building and help fund the project. CLICK HERE TO ATTEND: https://bid.amcbid.com/ui/auctions/73604 . You can also type www.amcbid.com and click on the Phenix Saw Works auction on the home page. There will be opportunities to inspect the lots in person. If you’re interested in doing so, you can get more details in the online auction listing.

The online bidding is open now, and lots will begin to close on Tuesday, February 15th at 2 p.m. While the bidding platform is online, it will work more like a live auction. Lots are scheduled to close in order, and late bidding action will extend the close of that lot to allow for additional bids and prevent ‘ebay’ style sniping.

