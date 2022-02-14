Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Opelika police arrest suspect in Morgan Ave. murder

Opelika police arrest suspect in Morgan Ave. murder
Opelika police arrest suspect in Morgan Ave. murder(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department arrested a suspect for the Morgan Ave. murder that happened last week.

On Feb. 9, officers arrested 32-year-old Gregory Geraldo Miles for the murder of 37-year-old Jela Marshall. That incident occurred on Feb. 8 in the 900 block of Morgan Avenue.

Miles is currently being held at the Lee County Jail.

This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Anthony Miles
Missing Columbus man found in creek behind home on Camille Dr. in Columbus
UPDATE: Victim ID’d after shooting on Prado Dr. in Columbus, 1 in critical condition
Police Lights
Columbus police investigating multiple shootings on Farr Rd. leaving three people injured
Four people were shot and wounded early Saturday after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles...
Kodak Black reportedly among 4 shot outside Super Bowl party
According to the City of Auburn’s website, outside markers & flowers are allowed, but they must...
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé's grave

Latest News

Missing Columbus man found in creek behind home on Camille Dr. in Columbus
Missing Columbus man found in creek behind home on Camille Dr. in Columbus
Jarren Allen
Suspect wanted for striking Opelika officer arrested on separate charges in Troup Co.
Forrest Rd. now open after 3 vehicle accidents, one involving MCSD school bus
Forrest Rd. now open after 3 vehicle accidents, one involving MCSD school bus
Pine Mountain family loses everything in house fire
Pine Mountain family loses everything in house fire