Opelika police arrest suspect in Morgan Ave. murder

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department arrested a suspect for the Morgan Ave. murder that happened last week.

On Feb. 9, officers arrested 32-year-old Gregory Geraldo Miles for the murder of 37-year-old Jela Marshall. That incident occurred on Feb. 8 in the 900 block of Morgan Avenue.

Miles is currently being held at the Lee County Jail.

This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

