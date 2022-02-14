Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside completes expansion of emergency dept.

Piedmont Columbus Regional to require medical masks for visitors, patients
Piedmont Columbus Regional to require medical masks for visitors, patients
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside completed the renovation and expansion of its emergency department.

The expansion will allow the emergency department to double its capacity from 10 beds to 20 beds - which will help continue meeting the growing needs of residents in Columbus and the surrounding areas.

Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside is located at 100 Frist Court in Columbus.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Anthony Miles
Missing Columbus man found in creek behind home on Camille Dr. in Columbus
UPDATE: Victim ID’d after shooting on Prado Dr. in Columbus, 1 in critical condition
Police Lights
Columbus police investigating multiple shootings on Farr Rd. leaving three people injured
Four people were shot and wounded early Saturday after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles...
Kodak Black reportedly among 4 shot outside Super Bowl party
According to the City of Auburn’s website, outside markers & flowers are allowed, but they must...
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé's grave

Latest News

Opelika couple opens Black History themed coffee shop
Opelika couple opens Black History themed coffee shop
UPDATE: Victim ID’d after shooting on Prado Dr. in Columbus, 1 in critical condition
Goodwill, Piedmont Columbus Regional to provide preventive health screenings
Goodwill, Piedmont Regional to hold free health screenings
Alabama one step closer to drive-thru alcohol sales